Armed carjacker still on the loose

The police are still looking for the gunman who opened fire on a driver before carjacking her Monday night, on Independence Drive.

Public Relations Officer, Senior Sergeant Frankie Thomas said yesterday that the white Nissan, Tiida, which was stolen from Dr. Anike Anthony while she was at a standstill at the traffic light outside Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) headquarters was not yet recovered.

Well-placed sources said an officer spotted the stolen vehicle in All Saints, and then again in the Tyrells area, but lost sight of the car, which still had on its registration plate, A40034.

Dr. Anthony said she was driving home from the Ottos Wesleyan Church with her doors unlocked and windows partially down, when at approximately 9:30 p.m. the armed assailant ordered her out the car.

In recounting seeing her car speeding away from the scene, Dr. Anthony said that she managed to call for help with the cellphone she happened to still have in her hand as she exited the car, which was fifth in the traffic light queue when the gunshot rang out.

