Armed bandits target taxi driver

A taxi driver is at home recovering from a savage beating by armed men who attacked and robbed him outside his Bethesda home this week before escaping with his vehicle, TX1459.

The 46-year-old man, who fears for his safety and did not want to be named, sustained a busted lip requiring stiches. Several of his teeth were also damaged and now require dental care and restoration.

It was close to midnight on February 19 when the driver arrived home from plying the English Harbour route and parked his taxi bus outside.

Just as he was about to walk to his house, two masked men allegedly pounced on him and demanded his money and valuables.

The victim screamed for help and his family and neighbours looked out, but no one dared venture outside to challenge the men who were openly carrying shotguns.

One individual who brought the incident to OBSERVER’s attention queried: “Who is going to rush outside to help when these men had shotguns? Shotguns carry pellets that could hit … everybody in the area with just one shot.”

When the driver began screaming, the robbers became more aggressive and started striking him in the face with their guns.

Once they had beaten him to the ground, they allegedly stripped him of his trousers, taking all the cash he had earned that day, his cellular phone, and the keys to his taxi which were inside the pockets of his trousers.

Before escaping in their victim’s taxi, the robbers threw a stone into another car parked outside his home. It is believed this was done to prevent the victim from giving chase.

Both robbers were about six feet tall and appeared to be of slim build. Apart from being masked, they were dressed in dark clothing that covered all their limbs, thus making it quite difficult for the victim to describe them to officers at the Dockyard Police Station who are investigating the incident.