Argentina Ambassador meets with PM Browne in first courtesy call

By Robert Andre Emmanuel

[email protected]

Argentina’s newest non-resident Ambassador to Antigua and Barbuda, Marcelo Baldi Calvo, met with Prime Minister Gaston Browne and Deputy Governor General Sir Clare Roberts on Tuesday, during an official courtesy call to the island.

Antigua and Barbuda and Argentina established bilateral relations in 1984 but, and as with most of the South America countries, the government hopes to strengthen those ties further in areas such as trade.

Speaking with Deputy Governor General Sir Clare, Ambassador Marcelo Baldi Calvo spoke about the long history of international cooperation between the two nations and expressed hope of creating a healthier future.

Sir Clare told the Ambassador that he hoped that his appointment would be productive and enjoyable.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador also made a visit to the Prime Minister’s office to sit down with Prime Minster Gaston Browne where the PM further highlighted key areas of cooperation between the two countries.

“Argentina has assisted us in building capacity in a number of areas, improving healthcare, education,, and agriculture, and we will be hoping that your appointment will help to deepen the cooperation, especially in the area of trade as we seek to import more of your products,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also stated that he is hopeful of establishing direct air flights to the South American nation in the future—which will help boost tourism.

“It is the overall objective of my administration to have great trade with South America, which means that we have to strengthen the transportation, maritime and air transportation links between Antigua and South America,” he said.

Antigua and Barbuda, the Prime Minister added, continues to support the Argentine government on its claims to the Malvinas Islands—also known as the Falkland Islands.

Argentina has for more than a century held that the Malvinas Islands—the Malvinas, South Georgias, and South Sandwich Islands—were illegally occupied by British forces that expelled the Argentine population and authorities in 1833.

The Ambassador previously served as Minister for Coordination of Ocean and South Atlantic Policy Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Argentina and spoke with the Prime Minister on the issue of food security.

The duo also spoke about Argentina’s support for the Prime Minister’s initiative to see a shift in international financing mechanisms to better address the needs of small island countries.