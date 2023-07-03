Archbishop pays a visit to Antigua

Antigua received a special visitor recently in the form of His Grace Abuna Thaddeus, Archbishop of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church in the Caribbean and Latin America.

His Grace was in the country to celebrate the second anniversary of the consecration of St Mary of Zion Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church in Bendals.

The week of activity saw His Grace exchange gifts with Deputy Governor General Sir Clare Roberts, and an open session of questions and answers about the church and its work in the country, inclusive of the Rastafari community. The events culminated in the ordination of a priest and a deacon, followed by a communion service and feast. (Photos contributed)