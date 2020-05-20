APUA warns of tricksters

Tricksters posing as APUA staff have been attempting to access properties under the pretence that they intend to read meters on behalf of the utility company, APUA says.

The authority said its workers can be identified by their branded uniforms and photo identification cards which they are required to wear at all times.

The state-owned company has asked customers to be vigilant and to not engage or oblige imposters.

APUA said its workers are required to announce their presence before entering properties and they could also present their employee IDs as proof of employment.