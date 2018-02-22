APUA to probe electrocution

New Story

The head of the Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) Electricity Unit, Andre Matthias said the statutory body is carrying out its own investigation into the alleged electrocution of a man.

Fifty-five-year-old Elvis “Rock-I” “Strong man” Ed- wards of New Winthorpes died at the hospital on Sun- day, shortly after the 40-foot container he was towing reportedly came into contact with an APUA electrical cable.

Matthias said APUA wants to find out what happened and began its probe the same day as the fatal accident. And, he indicated that he will share the findings of the investigation with OBSERVER media.

Edwards was already unresponsive when he was rushed to Mount St. John’s Medical Center where he died.

On Sunday, Edwards was operating a rig-truck when the metal 40-foot storage container he was towing reportedly came into contact with an electrical wire.

