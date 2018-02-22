APUA to probe electrocution

February 22, 2018 OBSERVER media The Big Stories No comments
New Story

The head of the Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) Electricity Unit, Andre Matthias said the statutory body is carrying out its own investigation into the alleged electrocution of a man.

Fifty-five-year-old Elvis “Rock-I” “Strong man” Ed- wards of New Winthorpes died at the hospital on Sun- day, shortly after the 40-foot container he was towing reportedly came into contact with an APUA electrical cable.

Matthias said APUA wants to find out what happened and began its probe the same day as the fatal accident. And, he indicated that he will share the findings of the investigation with OBSERVER media.

Edwards was already unresponsive when he was rushed to Mount St. John’s Medical Center where he died.

On Sunday, Edwards was operating a rig-truck when the metal 40-foot storage container he was towing reportedly came into contact with an electrical wire.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.