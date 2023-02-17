APUA set to construct deep wells to rectify water supply issues

- Advertisement -

In a bid to improve the supply of potable water to households across the country, the Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) is likely – according to this week’s post-Cabinet report – to construct deep wells on land close to the ocean, into which filtered water from the sea will flow.

This follows a recent report from new Utilities Minister, Melford Nicholas, on water production and distribution.

Addressing the Cabinet, he spoke on the issues posed by turbidity in the ocean, which has made the direct intake of water via reverse osmosis (RO) plants virtually impossible at times – a challenge that results in struggles to pump water through the pipes and to customers.

And while constructing deep wells could bring about some sort of relief where these issues are concerned, there are still a number of safety and environmental concerns that could arise as a consequence.

The biggest concern is that of the water being contaminated and the health risk it may pose to consumers.

In some parts of the US, the authorities have been forced to close private wells due to the high levels of contamination.

Some states like Massachusetts have even sought to create legislation for regulations governing water quality in private wells. This legislation would demand that regular tests be conducted on the wells to ensure that the water is safe for residents to drink.

Nicholas mentioned that a number of studies will have to be done to ensure that similar issues of contamination do not occur in Antigua and Barbuda.

“This will have to be a matter that is subject to studies,” Nicholas said.

The construction of such wells, the post-Cabinet report noted, will allow for the sea water to remain a source for desalination, even during times when the sea is rough.

Recently, Nicholas embarked on a mission to visit RO plants across the country to assess the challenges firsthand.

He also committed to the acquisition of spare parts for the plants, and reiterated the need to improve security at the sites – via surveillance cameras and perimeter fencing – to guard against mischief and vandalism.

There are approximately five RO plants in Antigua.