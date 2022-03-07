22.5 C
St John's
Monday, 07 March, 2022
APUA Management “unaware” of workplace complaints

The Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) management says it is unaware of any individual employee or group of employees claiming discrepancies in the work environment.

In a widely circulated letter on social media, there are claims of staff at APUA being overworked and underpaid.

The unidentified writer also alleges mistreatment of staff by members of the utility company’s management and long working hours across several departments.

A desire for a salary increase is being expressed in the letter as well.

APUA Human Resource Manager Rodney Simon tells Observer more information will be provided on the matter at a later time.

