APUA Inet ready for title defense as date set for Business Volleyball League

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Defending champions in the Antigua & Barbuda Volleyball Association (ABVA) sponsored Business Volleyball League, APUA Inet, are hoping to defend their title when the competition begins Wednesday evening at the YMCA sport complex.

Emroy Lee, the captain of the APUA side, said that his team’s preparations have been going well and they are ready to defend their title. He also added that there has not been any additions to his team that was crowned last year’s Champions.

APUA Inet business league volleyball team.

However, he mentioned that they are cognizant of the threat that ECAB poses towards their hope of becoming a three-peat Champion and believes that they can successfully defend their title.

The league opener will see ECAB meet the Media while Sandals will play against ABIIT on Wednesday evening. On Thursday, NATES will play ICONS while 77 Bus will battle Royalton.

Friday night will see the champions APUA take on the Media in the second match, whereas Treasury will play Medso in the earlier game. All games will be played at the YMCA with an entry fee of $5.