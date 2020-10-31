APUA hits the road

Spread the love













Paying utility bills just got easier thanks to the launch of APUA’s mobile payment centre which brings a variety of services direct to communities.

In addition to paying electricity and water demands, customers can also top up phones, buy handsets, and sign up for Inet products and services.

The bus will operate from 9 am until 2 pm daily – and the state-owned firm has also pledged “some surprise promotions” and extended hours along the way.

“Listen out to social media to the announcements we put out. We will be guiding you as to where we will be,” a spokeswoman said.