APUA celebrates completion of island-wide internet upgrade

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

After nearly two years in the making, the Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) on Thursday congratulated corporate partners and its staff for the successful completion of its ‘Fibre to the Home’ initiative.

The venture, officially launched in July 2021, saw INET customers able to get an upgrade to their household internet from DSL to 4G LTE fibre optic cables, offering speed nearly 200 times faster than before.

Speaking at the formal celebratory ceremony at the Sir John E St Luce Financial Centre, APUA General Manager Esworth Martin spoke to the hard work and tireless dedication of the staff during this process.

“This network was built through your commitment, drive and thirst for knowledge; along this journey I have seen the transformation of the workforce — we entered this process with limited exposure and exited being experts,” Martin said.

Meanwhile, Manager of APUA’s Telecoms Business Unit, Vaughn Browne, spoke about the financial challenges that affected the process.

“In 2016, I was fortunate enough to be selected to become APUA Telecoms Business Unit Manager… however…APUA had severe financial challenges…with this constraint, we decided to pursue rebuilding our mobile product while incrementally building an island-wide network,” he said.

He also noted the constraints of the pandemic which hindered the instalment process.

Browne added that recently developed areas, along with Barbuda, will receive ‘Fibre to the Home’ next.

Minister with responsibility for public utilities, Sir Robin Yearwood, said that APUA was in the process of testing providing 5G network.

“We have continued pushing on to ensure that we remain the pioneer in telecommunications in Antigua and Barbuda and the Eastern Caribbean.

“There is no other telecom company owned by the people, for the people, in the OECS that has reached the heights that APUA/INET has been able to reach,” he claimed.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne was also present at the event and spoke about his administration’s plans to put APUA on the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE).

“So, we will corporatize it and then list it on the Eastern Caribbean Exchange so that the workers here and Antiguans and Barbudans in general could buy shares…so, the next level of APUA’s ECSE operation could see APUA becoming a listed company so you could borrow cheaper,” Browne said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the importance of APUA purchasing a sub-sea cable to reduce the price for consumers for broadband services.

“We had established from the onset that the provision of broadband services to every home in this country is a public good, just as important as the provision of water or electricity,” he said.

In 2019, APUA allocated EC$80 million towards the purchase and installation of its own sub-sea cable.