APUA and Scotia bank gain victories in Business Volleyball matches

APUA and Scotia Bank recorded victories in the Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Volleyball Association Business league on Saturday night.

With both games playing at the Indoor Volleyball facility at the YMCA Sports Complex, powerhouse team Scotia bank edged out Media, 2-1.

Losing the first set, 25-15, Scotia bank with support from their fans rallied to force a third set after winning the second, 27-25.

There was no looking back as they sealed the victory winning the third and final set, 15-12.

Another powerhouse team, APUA found themselves in the winner’s

circle trouncing newbies, Courts in straight sets, 25-17, 25-18.

Matches are played on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at the Indoor facility starting at 6:30 p.m.