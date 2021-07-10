Antigua’s Salmon Elected To CFU Board

By Neto Baptiste

Longstanding Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Vice President Gwendolyn Salmon was elected unopposed as a member of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) when the body held its Ordinary Congress at the JW Marriott in Miami on Thursday.

Salmon, who was first elected as an ABFA executive member in 2011, is joined by Glen Etienne (Dominica) elected unopposed, Michael Ricketts (Jamaica) elected unopposed and Jeaninne Wong Loi Sing (Bonaire) also elected unopposed.

Salmon, who has been president of the Hoppers Football Club for over 10 years, is also a match commissioner, venue coordinator and match coordinator for both CONCACAF and FIFA. She is the first Antiguan female to be elected to a regional football body.

Meanwhile, Barbados’ Randolph Harris was re-elected unopposed as president of the CFU.

Lyndon Cooper (St. Lucia) unopposed, Richard Dijkhoff (Aruba) elected unopposed and Rignaal Francis (Curacao) elected unopposed, were all re-elected as vice presidents.

The new board will serve for four years.