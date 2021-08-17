Antigua’s Pitman advances at CWU Under-19 Camp

Antigua and Barbuda’s Kelvin Pitman has been included in a 26-member squad to continue preparations for the West Indies Rising Stars Under-19s tour of England next month.

The fast bowler, who is part of a Leeward Islands contingent taking part in the preparatory camp being held here in Antigua, is joined by five other players from the sub-regional squad.

The other selected players are Jaden Carmichael (Nevis), Anderson Amurdan (St. Kitts & Nevis), Carlon Bowen-Tuckett (St. Kitts & Nevis), Onaje Amory (St. Kitts & Nevis) and Nathan Edwards (St. Maarten).

Akadianto Willett (St. Kitts & Nevis), was the only Leeward Islands player not making the cut.

Full Squad: Onaje Amory, Anderson, Amurdan, Ackeem Auguste, Justin Beckford, Teddy Bishop, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Jaden Carmichael, McKenny Clarke, Rivaldo Clarke, Amrit Dass, Giovonte Depeiza, Nathan Edwards, Andel Gordon, Sion Hackett, Justin Jagessar, Jordan Johnson, Kyle Kissoondath, Johann Layne, Nicholas Lewin, Anderson Mahase, Matthew Nandu, Shaqkere Parris, Kelvin Pittman, Isai Thorne, Shiva Sankar and Vasant Singh.