Antigua’s Moses named vice-captain of Leeward Islands Under-19 female team

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Several of Antigua and Barbuda’s female cricketers have been named in a 14-member squad and one in the reserves for the Leeward Islands Under-19 as they compete in the 2023 Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s Rising Stars Under-19 Tournament from July 2-16 in Trinidad.

Chey-Anne Moses, who captained Antigua and Barbuda in the recent Leeward Islands 50 overs and T20 tournaments, has been named vice-captain of the sub-regional squad. She is joined by Kimberly Anthony, Ruchira Daley, Sheanna Wallace and Courtney Browne in the squad. Keoanna Duggan is in the reserves.

The team will be captained by West Indies Under-19 player, Jahzara Claxton, of St Kitts. The tournament consists of six rounds of 30-over matches.

Full squad: Jahzara Claxton (captain – St Kitts), Chey-Anne Moses (vice-captain – Antigua), Sarah Ghandeo (Nevis), Berneicia Huggins (St Kitts), Aaliyah Weekes (St Kitts), Jada Collis (St Kitts), Kimberly Anthony (Antigua), J’Cazeniqe Hodge (St Kitts), Leanga Warner (St Kitts), Gabrielle Harrylall (St Kitts), Latchmi Cyril (St Kitts), Ruchira Daley (Antigua), Sheanna Wallace (Antigua) and Courtney Browne (Antigua).

Reserves: Kayzg Boyles (St Kitts), Carlisa Pluck (Nevis) and Keoanna Duggan (Antigua)

Staff: Percy Daniel (Head Coach), Sharlene Martin (Manager), Saneldo Willett (Assistant Coach).