Antigua’s Maginley Achieves Highest Doubles Rankings Following Fruitful Pro Circuit Run

By Neto Baptiste

Antigua and Barbuda’s lone professional tennis player, Jody Maginley, continues to climb the International Tennis Federation (ITF) doubles ranking, achieving a career high ranking of 394 following recent successes in Mexico and Jamaica.

Maginley first joined forces with the USA’s Noah Schachter on May 6 to capture the M15 Doubles Tournament contested in Tabasco, Mexico. The beat the pair of Alex Hernandez and Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez 6-4, 6-4 to easily claim the title.

Just seven days later, Maginley was again, in the winners’ circle, teaming up with USA’s Joshua Sheehy to serve their way to another M15 Doubles title, this time in Kingston, Jamaica. The duo defeated the pair of Leo Borg and Aryan Shah 4-6, 7-5, 10-2 in the final.

Previously, Maginley had contested an M15 doubles tournaments in Tunisia and an M25 tournament in Mexico, both in April. Playing alongside Sheehy in Tunisia, the pair went under 6-1, 4-6, 10-2 in the final.

The Antigua, playing alongside Evan Zhu of the USA, went under 7-6, 6-3 in the final of the M25 tournament.

Maginley is slated to play another M15 tournament starting Wednesday in Jamaica before going back into training.

Antigua’s Jody Maginley (right) teamed up with USA’s Joshua Sheehy (left) to serve their way to an M15 Doubles title in Jamaica. (Photos courtesy Jody Maginley)