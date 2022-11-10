Antigua’s Judicial Commission to determine DPP’s fate

- Advertisement -

The Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda has announced that the Judicial and Legal Services Commission based in St. Lucia will determine the actions which are to follow the arrest and subsequent charge of Director of Prosecutions, Anthony Armstrong.

The Judicial and Legal Services Commission is the institution under the Antigua and Barbuda Constitution Order –Section 87— which is tasked to exercise disciplinary control over legal Officers within its jurisdiction.

Armstrong who is a native of Jamaica was arrested on arrival on Sunday and faces charges in relation to his involvement in the ‘questionable sale of three properties owned by a former client approximately 20 years ago.