Antigua’s Got Talent returns to the stage next month

Registration now open for the 2022 edition in aid of PAAWS

The search is on again for Antigua’s rising stars and hidden talents. Antigua’s Got Talent – the second edition – will take place on Saturday November 19 and it promises to be even bigger and better than the first.

This time the venue will be the spectacular surrounds of Lucky Eddi’s in English Harbour, complete with professional stage and lighting, PA system and backing musicians if needed.

The contest is open to all non-professional performers aged 16 and over.

Doors open at 7pm for dinner and the show will start at 8pm sharp.

The fun-packed event is being hosted by Ibis the Livest and entrants will perform before a live audience and panel of four celebrity judges.

The winner will walk away with a Samsung Galaxy S22 plus six months’ mobile service courtesy of headline sponsor Flow. There are also prizes for the first and second runners-up.

As with its August 2019 counterpart, the show is being held in aid of PAAWS animal charity.

“The inaugural edition of Antigua’s Got Talent was a huge success and we are so excited to be organising it once again. Covid has made it a little later than planned but we can’t wait to see the talent we know is out there,” said PAAWS’ public relations officer Gemma Handy.

Young singer Ajanae Bleau took home the crown in 2019, after blowing the judges away with a show-stopping performance of ‘Never Enough’ from musical biopic The Greatest Showman. The event saw 28 performers take to the stage and raised almost EC$9,000 for PAAWS.

“Antigua’s Got Talent is a fun event with a serious mission – to raise vital funds for dogs and cats in need. The pandemic saw our Parham-based shelter receive an influx of animals while the donations it relies on to survive plummeted,” Handy continued.

“The more money we raise, the more animals we can help, which in turn is good for tourism too.

“So if you have a special talent, whatever it is, we want to hear from you. This is your time to shine. It’s just EC$20 to enter and there are some fabulous prizes up for grabs for the top three winners.

“General entry fee for the public is EC$10 and all proceeds go directly to PAAWS.”

She added: “If you’re not taking part, do come along and enjoy the show. We will also be drawing our raffle on the night with everything from staycations to luxury dinners to be won.”

Registration is now open. Call or WhatsApp 789-2662.

About PAAWS:

PAAWS has provided a safe haven for neglected, abused, injured and abandoned dogs and cats since 1996. It is a registered friendly society.

Its Parham-based shelter has successfully rehomed almost 3,000 animals over the years. It is currently caring for 50 dogs and 25 cats looking for a forever home.

All pets that are old enough are spayed/neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated before being rehomed.

PAAWS exists solely on donations and is always grateful for cash donations, along with dog and cat food and medication.

PAAWS is open to visitors Tuesday to Saturday from 10am-2pm.

Visit www.paawsantigua.com or call +1 268 561-1484.