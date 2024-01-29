Antigua’s Glen Williams into CCC 17-member preparatory squad ahead of CWI Championship

By Neto Baptiste

Antigua and Barbuda’s Glenn Williams has been included in a 17-member Combined Compasses & College (CCC) preparatory squad ahead of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) West Indies Championship set to bowl off in February.

Williams, a right-arm fast bowler who plays locally for Combined Schools, is currently in Jamaica with the squad as they make final preparations for the tournament. A squad of 13 will be selected from the 17-member team currently in Jamaica.

The Antiguan was one of 45 players selected from tertiary level educational institutions across the Caribbean by the CCC in preparation for the competition.

The 2024 West Indies Championship is set to begin in February, with the opening three rounds spanning from 7 to 24 February.

The competing eight regional teams fighting for the Headley Weekes Trophy over seven (7) rounds of matches are – defending champions Guyana Harpy Eagles, Barbados Pride, Combined Campuses and Colleges, Jamaica Scorpions, Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, West Indies Academy and Windward Islands Volcanoes.

Full 17-member prep squad: Kirstan Kallicharan, Shatrughan Rambaran, Shaqkere Parris, Jonathan Drakes, Damel Evelyn, Jonathan Carter, Sadique Henry Romario Greaves, Akshaya Persad, Zishan Motara, Jediah Blades, Glen Williams, Stewart Thompson, Anthony Dackers, Gostava Edmund, Sion Hackett and Demario Richards.