Antigua’s first female arranger in the winning circle at 2018 Panorama competition

The crowning of Antigua and Barbuda’s first female pan arranger speaks volumes for the programme that is in place at schools, as well as the Cultural Department.

That is according to President of the Antigua Barbuda Pan Association, Patrick “Stone” Johnson.

He explained that Zahra Lake, arranger for the Panache Steel Orchestra, made her mark at the Antigua Girls High School and at the Le Chateau d’Or Music Academy where she honed her skills.

“She is now at Northern Illinois University doing her masters. This would not have been a thought 20 years ago. It speaks volumes as to what can be achieved in the area of pan,” Johnson said.

The country recorded history Saturday night when Lake became the first female to have arranged for the team that copped the top spot in the Antigua Commercial Bank’s 2018 Panorama competition.

She led the Panache steel orchestra to a first-place tie with Hells Gate, with her arrangement of Good Time by Tian Winter.

Moments after the competition, the arranger told our newsroom that she was astonished when the results were announced.

Lake also attributed the band’s winning to dedication and hard work.

“We put in a lot of work, the players came in and we had a good time and this result is testament to that,” Lake said.

Khan Cordice, who led the Flow Hells Gate Steel Orchestra to victory with a rendition of Queen Thalia’s – Steel Band War, said the quality of the show was great, never mind that there are still some areas that require improvement.

This is the group’s 20th win.

The Halcyon Steel Orchestra secured third-place for their rendition of Rudeness Mek Me by the Burning Flames, with arrangement by Diondre Teague, 16, the youngest arranger.