Antigua’s Carnival 2023 results

Antigua’s Carnival 2023, saw a display of colors and artistry through the streets of St John’s with droves of revelers participating in various mas’ bands.

The 2023 Road March title winner was an unexpected addition to the history books of Antigua’s Carnival, with a three-way tie between Ricardo Drue’s ‘Last Man Standing’, Claudette Peters’ ‘Nat U’, and Empress’ ‘Let It Rain’.

Insane Carnival, the previous winner of the 2019 T-shirt Mas, and Band of the Year (large) awards, retained their titles, and added the 2023 Monday Wear award to their list.

Myst Carnival placed 1st runner-up in the 2023 Band of the Year (large), T-shirt Mas, and Monday Wear. X-Klusive Carnival followed in 2nd runner-up positon in the first two mentioned segments, however, the mas’ group Icons captured the position in the Monday Wear category.

In the small category of the Band of the Year, Fuze Carnival took the top spot, and was followed by WAAC, and the Chinese Association of Antigua in the 1st runner-up and 2nd runner-up spots, respectively.

The schools category of Junior Carnival saw Mary E Pigotts Primary School as the winners, with Sunnyside Tutorial following in 1st runner up, and Bendals Primary School in 2nd runner-up.

Preschools, Excelsior, and Villa Primary tied for winners position, while the Beehive Learning Centre and the La Petite Learning Centre placed 1st runner-up, and 2nd runner-up, respectively.

Additionally, the Wadadli Island Majorettes triumphed in the Marching Bands category, and were followed by the Explosion Cheerleaders in 1st runner-up position, and the Uprising Dance Group in 2nd runner up.