Antiguan women copy Kamala Harris’ signature style in honour of her inauguration

Spread the love













President of the Senate, Senator Alincia Williams-Grant, in her sneakers and pearls (Social media photo)

Opposition Senator Shawn Nicholas (Photo contributed)

Agriculture Minister Samantha Marshall (Social media photo)

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

Female leaders in Antigua and Barbuda and others joined with thousands worldwide yesterday in copying some aspects of Vice President Kamala Harris’ signature pearls-and-Converse combo in support of her inauguration as the first black and South Asian, and first female to serve in the second-highest position in the United States government.

Harris’ pearls, which she has worn on many public outings, are a nod to her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, a historic black sorority.

As for the Chuck Taylor Converse sneakers, international media has reported that she wears them because they’re comfortable.

Yesterday a number of local women donned pearls and sneakers as they went about their everyday duties, while other females displayed photographs of pearls to mark the significance of the occasion.

President of the Senate, and member of the Antigua and Barbuda Network of Female Parliamentarians, Senator Alincia Williams-Grant, was one of the first to post her photograph on Facebook.

She said that while Antigua and Barbuda is miles away from the United States, the group felt the need to do something to highlight Harris’ achievement.

“We see her as a beacon, as the glass ceiling is shattered again, and we found that we needed to show our appreciation for all the effort and strides that she has made, and all the strides that women before her have made for us to realise this day,” Senator Williams-Grant said.

Opposition Senator Shawn Nicholas said, “We have decided to mark the inauguration of the first woman Vice President of the United States by donning our sneakers and pearls, for which Kamala Harris was known. That is our way of saying that we stand with Vice President Kamala Harris, and we support women and young girls going forward.”

Agriculture Minister Samantha Marshall said that Wednesday was a historic day for women around the world, and it was with that in mind that the group conceptualised the gesture.

“We, the members of the Women Parliamentarian Group, decided that it would be best for us to show our support by coming out and dressing in what was the most talked about look on the front page of Vogue – Kamala in her work suit and sneakers which is part of her sorority.

“We just want to say that, for any young girl looking on, they should be happy to have aspirations to be a leader in her own right,” Marshall said.

On Wednesday, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, and Harris made history as the first female to hold the position of Vice President.Got a news story for us? Email [email protected]