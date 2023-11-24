Antiguan teen sets sail to make new world record

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

Carrack Jones’ attempt to make a new world record has been delayed due to low winds.

The fourteen-year-old embarked on his adventure on Wednesday with the hope of landing in St. Maarten by 5pm on Thursday.

Jones had previously delayed his undertaking of the challenge by a day due to forecasted lack of winds, though he was still faced with low wind in his sails whilst at sea.

The ambitious teen begun his voyage as an attempt to set a new world record by sailing from Antigua to St. Maarten, a distance of 100 nautical miles, but his arrival is now delayed to midnight, meaning he will spend a second night on the waves.

The record he is currently aiming to set is for longest distance sailed in an Optimist boat, a small, single-handed dinghy only slightly larger than your average bathtub at just over 7 feet long.

The launch had originally intended for Tuesday, but a lack of wind forced the ambitious teen to postpone his voyage.

The record will be verified by the yacht clubs on both ends once he arrives in St. Maarten.

Embarking on a quest for a world record, Jones will have the support of three vessels to ensure his safety.

However, these support vessels are limited in their role, refraining from providing advice or communication that could compromise his record attempt.

A tracker placed on his boat will offer live updates of his journey to keep his family and team informed.

Inspired by a young girl from St. Barts who undertook a similar journey a year prior, Jones is undertook this formidable challenge.

Despite the demanding nature of this record attempt, Jones is no stranger to competitive sailing.

In recent years, he has participated in prestigious events like Antigua Sailing Week, the Classic Yacht Regatta, and the Optimist World Championships.

Jones is set to compete in another regatta on Saturday, less than 24hours after completing this ambitious world record challenge.