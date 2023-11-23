Antiguan teen sets sail to make new world record

- Advertisement -

﻿By Samantha Simon

Carrack Jones has launched into the journey of a lifetime as he attempts to set a new world record by sailing from Antigua to St Maarten, a distance of 100 nautical miles.

The record he aims to blow out of the water is for the longest distance sailed in an Optimist boat, a small, single-handed dinghy only slightly larger than your average bathtub at just over 7 feet long.

The launch was originally intended for Tuesday, but a lack of wind forced the ambitious teen to postpone his voyage.

The fourteen-year-old was surrounded by a throng of friends, family and well-wishers who celebrated as he launched his optimist into the water.

Jones himself was the picture of confidence, even joking about the venture with those present despite the challenge ahead, as he’s been sailing since the age of seven.

The voyage is estimated to last anywhere between 20 and 24 hours, though Jones would not know the time till he lands in St Maarten, as he purposefully chose to not carry a watch with him.

Part of the trip will be spent shrouded in darkness, as he sails under the cover of night with only the light on his boat to break the cover of night.

He will be accompanied by three support vessels that will ensure his safety, but beyond this they cannot give advice or communicate with the youth without compromising his bid for the world record.

A tracker has also been placed on his boat, which will provide live updates of his journey to his family and team.

The most difficult part of the voyage will be staying awake for the entire 20+ hours, with sugary foods and water to help fuel him through it all, so that he does not veer of course.

Jones was inspired to take up the challenge after a young girl from St Barts took part in a similar journey only a year prior to his own attempt.

The world record will be verified by the yacht clubs on both ends.

Jones himself is no stranger to sailing competitively, as in recent years he has taken part in Antigua Sailing Week, the Classic Yacht Regatta and the Optimist World Championships and will be competing in another regatta just 24 hours after completing his world record challenge.