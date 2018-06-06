Antiguan swimmers make impressive showing at Barbados Invitational meet

June 6, 2018
Antiguan swimmers who snatched medals in an international swim meet, pause from practise to pose with their coach.(Photo courtesy Mark Mitchell)

Antiguan swimmers Tivon Benjamin, Adrian Karam and Isabelle Bremner had record breaking performances over the weekend at the 27th Annual Aquatic Centre International Invitational.

Benjamin, hailing from the Wadadli Aquatic Racers (WAR) swim club, finished second overall in the boys 9-10 category claiming two gold and three silver medals. The young star also set two new National Age Group records in the 200 meters Individual Medley (2:52.42) and the 100 meters Backstroke (1:22.07).

Karam of Riptide Swim club followed suit in the boys 8 and Under age group finishing third overall with three silvers and with three new National Age Group records under his belt in the 50 meters Backstroke (41.85), 50 meters Butterfly (37.92) and the 50 meters Freestyle (35.93).

Clubmate, Bremner also had a commendable performance in the girl’s 8 and Under section after finishing fourth overall with seven top eight finishes.

“It was a great experience working with a small group of enthusiastic young swimmers from three local teams.

“For the majority of these swimmers, it was their first experience competing in a 50 metres pool and the most of them performed well above expectations. 

“Until we get a 50m pool built in Antigua, it is important to expose our local athletes to this level of competition and for them to get a chance to compete in a 50m pool, which most major competitions are held in,” said Coach Mark Mitchell.

Over 267 swimmers from 18 swim teams across Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Scotland competed at the three-day event with Alpha Sharks Swim club out of Barbados claiming the top prize.

Antigua and Barbuda sent three teams: Riptide Swim team comprising of Isabelle Bremner, Ella Geiger, Adrian Karam, Neriah Sandin, William Tranter, Selah Wiltshire; Storm Swim team (Anisa Lewis); and Wadadli Aquatic Racers (Tivon Benjamin) to contest the invitational tournament.

Riptide finished tenth, WAR-fourteenth and Storm eighteenth. (Carlena Knight)
