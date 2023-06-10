Antiguan selected for international youth climate initiative

- Advertisement -

Executive Director of the Directorate of Gender Affairs Jamie Saunders is one of 100 young people from around the world selected for the International Youth Climate Delegate Programme.

Saunders was selected from a field of over 11,000 applicants.

The venture will embed 100 youth within the international climate policy negotiation process. Delegates from least developed countries and small island developing states were among those given priority.

The programme will be overseen by the COP28 Youth Climate Champion Shamma Al Mazrui, in collaboration with YOUNGO, the Official Children and Youth Constituency of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The objectives are to ensure that youth views and proposals are fully integrated into global climate policymaking and dialogues, while building youth skills, capacity, knowledge, and networks, particularly in the most impacted countries, to engage in climate processes.

Saunders will participate in the 18th Conference of Youth in the UAE, as well as COP28 at Expo City Dubai, UAE.

He said he was “humbled and grateful for the opportunity to represent Antigua and Barbuda”, and will be aiming to strengthen his capacity within the field of climate change adaptation and mitigation, as well as using the platform to mainstream gender equality, social considerations and youth issues into international climate change discourse and policy negotiations.