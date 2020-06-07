Antiguan reggae artist seeks financial aid for medical treatment

Spread the love













Antiguan reggae artist, Gregory Bailey, more commonly known as ‘Causion’, has started what he dubs ‘The Thank You Mission’ to raise funds for his medical treatment.

Last year, Causion was diagnosed with colon cancer, a fight that has stalled his musical journey.

Now, the 53-year-old and his team are hoping to raise funds for his ongoing treatment and to help offset the medical expenses that similar colon cancer sufferers may incur.

Causion said that his expenses are in excess of $300,000.

He is presently receiving continued treatment at the JFK Medical Centre in Florida.

Persons wishing to donate can visit Thankyoumission.com to purchase a t-shirt or Causion’s song called “Thank You”