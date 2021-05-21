Antiguan Referee Iroot Appleton Headed To CONCACAF Gold Cup

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

One of Antigua and Barbuda’s International football referees, Iroots Appleton, has been appointed to officiate in this year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup scheduled to start on July 10 in the United States.

Although there has been no official acknowledgement of Appleton’s appointment by the Antigua and Barbuda Football Referees Association (ABFRA), Observer media received news of the referee’s upward mobility on Wednesday.

A number of listeners to the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, including President of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Everton Gonsalves, congratulated Appleton on the news.

Prior to his Gold Cup appointment, however, Appleton is set to officiate at the CONCACAF Nation’s League in June with the semifinals, third place match and final, all to be played in Denver’s popular Empower Field at Mile High, home of the NFL’s Denver Broncos.

Observer media reached out to president of the referees association, Oliver Joseph, but he declined to offer comment on the development at that time.

Two of Antigua and Barbuda’s other referees, Kevin Peters and Wasnah Barnard, are currently in the Dominican Republic on international duty.

In April, the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) revealed that a record five of their local referees have been selected to officiate at the Gold Cup.

According to the JFF, among the five will be one female, Jassett Kerr-Wilson, who will be creating history as one of two female assistant referees to stand in this competition for the first time. The second female will be from the USA, the Federation said.

The male officials selected are referees Daneon Parchment and Oshane Nation accompanied by assistants Nicholas Anderson and OJay Duhaney. The JFF added that both Parchment and Nation completed the Video Assistant Referees training in Costa Rica in April.