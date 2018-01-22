Antiguan qualifies for Youth Olympics

Antiguan, Tiger Tyson will represent Antigua and Barbuda at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in Kiteboard surfing. The 15-year-old qualified for the event after winning the North American and Caribbean Olympic Qualifiers in Cabarete Dominican Republic, over the weekend. Tyson, who competed in the Under 19 category, edged out close friend, Cameron Maramenidas of the U.S. and Adeuri Carniel of the Dominican Republic to claim top honours.

“I couldn’t be happier about what I achieved. The competition was really tight going into the final day and anyone could have won. I actually edged them out by 0.01 points, said Tyson. Tyson, who returned home on Sunday, also added how proud he was to represent the country and even thanked a few people for their support.

“Like I said, to accomplish something like that was really a proud moment for me and I am super proud to have the chance to represent Antigua and Barbuda. “I just want to thank my parents, coaches, the local kite schools, Kite Surf Antigua and just everyone who has helped me along the way.”