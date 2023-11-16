Antiguan professional making strides in international trademark sector

- Advertisement -

Colleen Roberts, Senior Trademarks Officer at the Antigua and Barbuda Intellectual Property and Commerce Office, is making waves on the global stage as she represents the nation at the Madrid Working Group.

This influential group operates under the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and holds its sessions in Geneva, Switzerland.

Roberts’ impactful contributions to the group highlight her dedication to refining the Madrid System—an essential mechanism for international trademark registration – a release said.

“Her active involvement underscores Antigua and Barbuda’s commitment to fostering an efficient and modern intellectual property framework.

“At the heart of Ms Colleen Roberts’ representation is a commitment to improving the global trademark registration process. Her efforts not only reflect her expertise but also position Antigua and Barbuda as a proactive participant in shaping international intellectual property standards,” the release added.

The Madrid System is described as a convenient and cost-effective solution for registering and managing trademarks worldwide. Users can file a single international trademark application and pay one set of fees to apply for protection in up to 130 countries.

The Madrid Working Group serves as a pivotal forum where nations collaborate to enhance trademark registration procedures on a global scale. Roberts, through her insightful contributions, is playing a key role in advancing the discussions that will influence the system’s future.