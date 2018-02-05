Antiguan Players To Debut For Hurricanes

Three Antiguan cricketers are set to debut for the Leeward Islands Hurricanes in this year’s Regional Super50 tournament.

Bowling all-rounder Nino Henry who last played for Combined Campuses and & Colleges, former Leeward Islands Under-19 all-rounder Kofi James and batting all-rounder Shane Burton who featured in the Four Day competition, will join St. Maarten’s Akeem Charles and St. Kitts’ Jaleel Clarke as five players added to the squad ahead of Tuesday’s match against Kent at the Vivian Richards Cricket Grounds.

Coach Winston Benjamin revealed who the players will replace.

“Nino Henry comes in for Jeremiah Louis as the replacement. There is Akeem Charles from St. Maarten, there is Shane Burton who is in as well, Jaleel Clarke and James,” he said.

James will replace West Indies batsman Marlon Samuel who is set for senior team duties.

Benjamin said that although the departure of the five players significantly impacts the team’s level of experience, the players are prepared for the task at hand.

“It is going to be pretty difficult, no doubt about it, but we have to work with what we have and we have to try our best to try and get them to blend in with the other guys. Shane Burton was in the 4-day squad, he didn’t play in the last game of the season, but the hardest part is going to be for Jaleel Clarke, Nino Henry and Akeem Charles,” he said.

The Hurricanes will take on Kent at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground on Tuesday.