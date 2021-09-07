Antiguan players destined for Spain postpone travel due to new Covid-19 protocols

By Carlena Knight

The four youth footballers who were scheduled to travel to Spain to play for semi-professional team La Albalatia over the weekend, will have to wait a few more weeks before they can make that trip.

The quartet comprised of Raheem Deterville and Jahiem Hazelwood of Old Road FC, Zaire Scott of Green City and Shawn Watkins of Abaya FC was scheduled to leave the country on Sunday but had to delay their travels due to new Covid regulations put in place by Spain.

The new stipulation stated that persons entering Spain would have to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Despite the setback, all four men have agreed to take the vaccine and new travel dates will be set for the players.

This quartet joins a list of other youth footballers who have been plying their trade in international countries.

Defender Amali Colbourne and striker Troy Jules were the most recent as they joined USL League’s South Bend Lions in the UK last month while, in June, Jajuan Williams and Jade Browne travelled to Nicaragua.

Williams plays for Division One club Art Jalapa FC and Browne Division Two club Estelle FC.

Young midfielders Calique Simon and Blaivon James in April were offered contracts for Mexico’s Zimapan Mineros FC.