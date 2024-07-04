Antiguan Native Colette Phillips recognized with two honorary degrees

- Advertisement -

Antiguan Colette Phillips, daughter of the late Antiguan entrepreneur and proprietor of the Masses House, D.A.R. Phillips and Mrs. Ionie Phillips of Dian Point, recently received two honorary degrees, one from Boston’s Curry College and another from the Urban College of Boston.

Phillips who is the author of the recent bestselling book “ The Includers: The 7 Traits of Culturally-Savvy Antiracist Leaders,” made history as the first person from the Caribbean to be the subject of a Harvard Business School case study for her creation of a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion ecosystem in Boston, Massachusetts.

Phillips was recently bestowed the title of Doctor of Humane Letters from Curry College and received an Honorary Bachelor of Arts from the Urban College of Boston, in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the city of Boston and her tireless advocacy for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

In addition to these esteemed accolades, Phillips was recently honored with the highly coveted Eleanor Roosevelt Following in Her Footsteps Award by the Eleanor Roosevelt Val-Kill partnership.

Eleanor Roosevelt was the wife of President Franklin D. Roosevelt the 32nd President of the United States. Past recipients of the award included Hillary Clinton the first woman Presidential Nominee of a major American party and Geraldine Ferraro, the first woman Vice Presidential Candidate.

This award is a testament to Phillips’ unwavering commitment to social justice and empowerment. Perhaps the most enduring testament to Phillips’ impact is the establishment of The Colette Phillips Catalyst Scholarship by the Urban College of Boston, a scholarship in her name aimed at supporting and empowering future leaders who share her vision of creating positive change and fostering inclusion in society.

In 2022, Harvard University Business School recognized Phillips’ remarkable journey by creating a case study centered around her experiences as a Black immigrant woman from the Caribbean who has had a transformative impact on the city of Boston.

The case study highlights her extraordinary efforts in fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive ecosystem in Boston, particularly in empowering and connecting Black, Hispanic, and Asian professionals, and businesses by facilitating access and opportunity and highlighting their contributions to the social, civic and economic fabric of Boston and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts through a series of specialized lists by industry.

As recently as June 26th received the inaugural Diversity Champion Award from the Lawyers For Civil Rights.

Commenting on these honors, Phillips expressed her gratitude and emphasized the importance of community empowerment and collaboration in driving meaningful change.

She stated, “These recognitions serve as a reminder of the collective power we hold when we come together to uplift and support one another. I am deeply humbled and honored to receive these accolades, which is a testament to my Antiguan upbringing including my parents, teachers at the Antigua Girls High School and the Ebenezer Methodist Church Family. I remain committed to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in all aspects of society.”

Colette Phillips’ remarkable journey from her roots in Antigua to becoming a beacon of inspiration and change in Boston serves as a testament to the transformative power of resilience, determination, and community spirit.