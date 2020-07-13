Antiguan named to NJCAA listing

Spread the love













By Carlena Knight

One Antiguan student-athlete is crediting his latest achievement to “hard work” and “dedication”.

Adonis Humphreys, a basketballer at the Southwestern Illinois University in his freshman year, was named to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NCJAA) All-Academic Third team.

A total 9,555 student-athletes in the US garnered All-Academic recognition for achieving a GPA above 3.6.

Student-athletes are eligible to earn academic honours by achieving an overall GPA of 3.60 or higher for the 2019-20 academic year.

With a 4.0 GPA requirement, 2,427 student-athletes garnered NJCAA All-Academic First team honours, 3,043 student-athletes were named to the NJCAA All-Academic Second team with a 3.80-3.99 GPA, while 4,085 student-athletes received third team recognition with a GPA of 3.60-3.79, with Humphreys, a St Joseph’s Academy graduate, being named on that list.

The 2018 FIBA World Cup Caribbean Qualifiers silver medalist said it came as a surprise to him.

“Well I could remember walking down the corridors towards the locker room and coach Harrington had a showcase where he had all the past players who made the All-American team and I said I am going to be one of them.

“My picture is going to go up and everyone is going to see me. With this achievement, I am a bit surprised because I never thought that there was an academic award for athletes so I am a bit surprised but I am grateful and thankful for this achievement,” he said.

Humphreys also spoke about his experience dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic while in school.

“Being back in Antigua, it’s pretty good seeing my family and so forth and being able to help them but I felt it would have been a bit easier for me if I was still in the States because my focus would be just basketball and school. This pandemic is just crazy.”

He also had some encouraging words for other young ballers.

“Eat. Sleep. Basketball – and you also have to take the academic part of it very seriously. You have to be mentally tough and set a goal yourself. There are going to be times when you get off track but with that drive you will get right back on. “In anything you want to do you just have to be dedicated, remain humble and be focused and you should be good. God is in control.”