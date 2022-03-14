Antiguan named swimmer of the year in Canadian region

Antiguan swimmer and Olympian Noah Mascoll-Gomes was named the Atlantic University Sport (AUS) Male Swimmer of the Year.

The news was announced last Thursday on the Atlantic University Sport website.

Mascoll-Gomes, who is a third-year commerce student at Dalhousie University and Academic All-Canadian, had seven individual wins, six relay wins and earned a U Sports qualifying time in five events. Throughout the 2021-22 season, he recorded more wins than any other male swimmer in the AUS.

This is Mascoll-Gomes’ second consecutive MVP nod; his first was with the Tigers.

Mascoll-Gomes is currently ranked first in the AUS and fifth nationally in the 100m and 200m freestyle.

He was previously chosen as the AUS rookie of the year for the 2018-19 season.

Atlantic University Sport (AUS) is a regional membership association for universities in Atlantic Canada which assists in co-ordinating competition between their university level athletic programmes and providing contact information, schedules, results, and releases about those programmes and events to the public and the media.

This is similar to what would be called a college athletic conference in the United States.

The AUS, which covers Canada east of the province of Quebec, is one of four such bodies that are members of the country’s governing body for university athletics, U Sports.

The other three regional associations coordinating university-level sports in Canada are Ontario University Athletics (OUA), the Canada West Universities Athletic Association (CW), and the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ).