Antiguan man found beheaded in French territory

Police in Guadeloupe are investigating the beheading of an Antiguan man whose body was recently found floating in the sea in the French speaking country.

Kenrick Fenton, originally of Point, is believed to have been killed in a drug deal gone wrong, a police source said.

The deceased was a fisherman. Authorities in Guadeloupe recovered his boat in the same area, nearby his body.

In 2010, Fenton was freed on drug charges in Antigua after his co-accused pleaded guilty to possession of 2.1 million dollars-worth of cannabis.