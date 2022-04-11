Antiguan, Jacklyn Cornelius Payne becomes Toastmasters International Region Advisor in 6 U.S. states

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario – April 1, 2022 – Leadership in challenging times always begins with listening, says Brampton’s resident Jacklyn Cornelius Payne, as she takes on the role of advising district leaders overseeing 570 Toastmasters International clubs across six U.S. states.

“In order to be a good leader, it is important to be a good listener and build a relationship of trust with your team” says the Distinguished Toastmaster and past District 86 Director in southern Ontario.

In her new role as Region 6 South Advisor, she supports, guides and teaches Toastmasters district leadership teams in districts 10, 11, 13, 40 and 63, in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Maryland. In this advisory role, she will be sharing her experience to help districts to achieve the district mission of building new clubs and supporting all clubs in achieving excellence.



Payne, an Architectural Technologist, expects her success will hinge on her Toastmasters and professional experience in strategic planning and project management. “Every district has it’s own culture and it is important that I am open to learn and understand the culture of the districts in order to advise them successfully” says Payne.

Payne remembers the change in her life after she joined Toastmasters in 2006.

Her goal was to sharpen her public speaking skills. It didn’t take long for people at the office to notice the positive changes, as she delivered project presentations and staff training.

“I had the confidence to speak with anyone, anywhere, anytime, without hesitation,” she says.

Payne’s first Toastmasters leadership role was Club Secretary at the Brampton Club.

Toastmasters https://www.bramptontoastmasters.com. She earned District 86 Toastmasters Area Director of the Year in 2012, Division Director of the Year in 2016, and Excellence in Program Quality Award from Toastmasters International in 2019. She has held elected senior district roles, including Club Growth Director (2017-2018), Program Quality Director (2018-2019) and District Director (2019-2020).

Payne’s focus has always centred on the growth of individual members, paying forward the support members gave her as she advanced through Toastmasters education programs. Payne, formally from Wireless Road, now resides in Brampton, Canada. She regularly visits Antigua, and uses that opportunity to attend and support as many of the local Toastmasters Clubs meetings as possible.

