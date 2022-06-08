Antiguan horses dominate Barbuda meet￼

- Advertisement -

A number of Antiguan horses excelled during the Pre-Whit Monday Race Meet in Barbuda over the weekend as the sister isle held its first Caribana celebration since 2019.

Amongst them was thoroughbred Unruly Union which captured Sunday’s feature contest. Piloted by jockey Dwayne Jacobs, Unruly Union galloped ahead of Syrian Soca and jockey Julian Walters in the sixth and final race of the day.

Jacobs also dominated the day’s opening race, guiding Free Spirit to victory ahead of Lady Ray and jockey Tariq Charles.

Another Antiguan thoroughbred, Playa Zaragoza, ridden by Walters, claimed race number five with Lynn’s Image was second. The horse was piloted by Jacobs.

There was victory as well for Guilty Pleasure in race number four, finishing ahead of Diego. The winning horse was guided by Connel Drew while Diego was ridden by Walters.

Chosen Warrior claimed race number three while May Zoo and Walters dominated race number two. Zury, piloted by Jacobs and Personal Touch were second and third respectively.