Antiguan golfer leads team to historic win

By Carlena Knight

History was broken last week at the hands of one Antiguan female golfer.

Sabienea Winston led her collegiate team, the Golden Tornadoes, to a victory at their home turf at the Geneva College in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.

The freshman, with a score of 78, helped her team to an overall score of 361, breaking the school record in the young program’s three-year history.

“Conditions made for a challenging day on the golf course, but we played better today,” said Head Coach Andrew Fee to the school’s paper.

“Playing at home gives us an advantage, but we still need to score better overall. Everyone made adjustments today and played better on most of the holes. There were still a few holes that we need to eliminate on the scorecards. We still have a lot of work to do before October 13, but I’m happier with the performance. Congratulations to Sabienea on a great round today.”

Winston will be in action on Tuesday as they will play at the historic Arnold Palmer’s Latrobe County Club for the St. Vincent Fall Invitational.

The 26-year-old Antigua Open reigning champion is presently majoring in Chemical Engineering and minoring in Chemistry.

The Cooks New Extension resident departed the island in August for the US on a partial scholarship.