Antiguan gets 1st runner up in international mothers’ pageant

By Latrishka Thomas

An Antiguan mother of two copped the 1st runner up spot in an international pageant for mothers which took place over the weekend.

Alline Henry-Daniel represented the twin island well at the 5th Annual Miss International Elegance Mothers Pageant (MIEMP) held in St. Maarten against three other women.

Miss St Maarten/St Martin – Olga Subbota, was crowned the new MIEMP Queen and 2nd Runner Up went to Miss Bonaire Sita Clarenda.

Henry-Daniel left her all on the stage with a performance of ‘Open up my heart’ by Yolanda Adams, which she said was an encouragement to single mothers “that even though they might be going through a lot, not to give up faith in God.”

Although she did not win that segment, Henry-Daniel was adjudged the winner of the question- and-answer and speech segments.

The Gray’s Farm resident was also voted most photogenic.

Henry- Daniel described the experience as “awesome,” however adding that she was disappointed that there weren’t many more contestants.

This was not her first time in competition. She won the Teenage Pageant in 2004 on behalf of Jennings Secondary School, the Miss Big and Beautiful Antigua and Barbuda in 2015, and the Miss OECS Pageant in 2016.

Henry-Daniel also represented the twin-island nation in the British talent show, the X Factor, in 2018.

She says that the mothers’ pageant is her final pageant.