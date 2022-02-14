Antiguan footballers to play in Germany￼

Two Antiguan footballers have signed with a professional team in Germany.

Forward, Keon Greene and winger Akeem Isaac will travel to the European country playing for Vfb Slingen, a 6th division team.

Greene, 21, is a former player of BlueJay FC. He has one senior cap and played five games, scoring two goals, in the U20 CONCACAF Championship in 2018 while 22-year-old Isaac is a former Antigua and Barbuda U20 winger who previously played for Pigotts Bullets.

Isaac scored one goal in three matches in the 2018 CONCACAF Championship.

Both Greene and Isaac were winter signings for the club.