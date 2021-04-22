Antiguan Footballers To Participate In Training Camp In Mexico

Calique Simon and Blaivon James pause for a picture moment before boarding their flight to Mexico earlier this week

Two Antiguan youth footballers are getting the opportunity of a lifetime.

Calique Simon and Blaivon James, both 17 years old, will take part in a three-month training camp in Mexico.

The midfielders will showcase their talents at the Zimapan Mineros FC with the hopes of being scouted/signed.

As eight-year-olds, both Simon and James started their footballing journeys at the Terry ‘Shiffier’ Brown summer Camp in Old Road Village under the guidance of Coach Chesley Browne.

Simon has since gone on to play most of his competitive football with the Young Lions FC, and James with the Old Road FC.

Both players have strong roots in football as their fathers, Clifton Simon and Blair James, who are former national youth players.

When asked how the connection between the Zimapan Mineros FC came about, Coach Browne mentioned that three years prior he was in talks with one of their players about a potential move to the Old Road FC, and even though that move did not materialize, both have continued to stay in touch.

Browne highlighted that the two young midfielders were selected based on their work ethic, competitive nature, love for the game, and level of discipline.

He then went on to thank their parents — Clifton and Marisha Simon and Blair and Melina James — for supporting the dreams of the two young footballers, as well as Craig Thomas, who served as translator, and the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) for their assistance.