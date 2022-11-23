Antiguan delegation to participate in joint Youth Parliament Sitting in St. Kitts and Nevis

- Advertisement -

PRESS RELEASE

An eight-person contingency from the National Youth Parliament Association of Antigua and Barbuda will travel to St. Christopher and Nevis today to participate in the Inaugural Sitting of the Joint Youth Assembly.

The NYPAAB will join the St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association (SKNYPA) to execute this initiative on Friday 25th November 2022.

During the sitting, three legislative items will be tabled: The Age of Majority (Amendment) Bill, 2022, along with a Resolution to Commission a Health Investigatory Select Committee and finally, a Resolution to Promote Integrity and Efficiency within the Civil Service.

The Joint Youth Assembly is one of the key tenets under the Joint Agreement signed by both organizations in February of this year.

The creation of a formal relationship will solidify the mandate to advocate on issues important to youth while developing their skills and capacity.

The contingency will return on Saturday 26th November 2022.