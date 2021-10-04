Antiguan cricketer hopes to become staple in Leeward Islands squad

by Carlena Knight

One local cricketer is hoping to make his mark following his selection to the Leeward Islands Cricket team.

Kofi James, a young star in the local cricketing scene, will once again be gearing up for the regional side but this time he hopes to become a staple in the squad.

“My goal is to remain a staple, a regular player in the team and cement my spot in the team. I am going to fit in, follow the rules and be professional you know, off the field things that can propel me, those are the things that can keep me in the team because talent-wise, I know I am talented to be in the team but it’s just the off the field things I have to work on to keep me in the team and make my name known and put my name on the map,” James said.

The Antigua Grammar School alumni did however mention that the ultimate goal for him is to make it to the West Indies team as captain.

“My end goal is to just play cricket at the highest level representing the West Indies cricket team, make future captain and play in all formats. I really want to play Test cricket. I always found Test cricket to be a real challenging format to test your skills and abilities,” he mentioned.

The Liberta Blackhawks player also shared how he felt about being selected once again.

“Well, it’s a great feeling to be called up again. It has been a quite lengthy wait but I am mentally ready and excited for the new challenge, “James added.

In February, the national and PIC Liberta Blackhawks batsman was drafted into the Leeward Islands Hurricanes ahead of the start of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Super50 here in Antigua.

The player’s call came just one week after he top scored for the senior national team with 115 not out against the Hurricanes in a warm-up match at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.

James has made several other appearances for the Leeward Islands team and even captained the team.