Antiguan chess players compete in first official hybrid tournament￼

The Antigua and Barbuda Chess Federation (ABCF) participated in their first rated hybrid tournament, the “Hybrid of the Americas Sub-1800” on April 2-3.

This tournament proved to be vital endeavour that allowed for the rating development of national players, offsetting stagnation due to the pandemic. Matthew Bailey, Andre Warner, Chester Grant, and Abner Farquhar competed in the open section, while Joshua Solomon and Jonathan Solomon participated in the under 18 section for Antigua and Barbuda.

The tournament, lasting seven rounds was a challenging affair that tested the mettle of the players, but despite the stiff competition, many victories were had.

In the under-18 section, Joshua Solomon dominated with a clean sweep of seven wins, netting him first place. Following closely behind was Jonathan Solomon with four wins, securing sixth place.

In the open section, Antigua and Barbuda had overwhelming success with every player defeating a rated opponent. This allowed for some to develop their initial ratings while others saw an increase in their Elo ratings.

Farquhar amassed three points from two wins and two draws, amassing a total of three points, notably defeating a Candidate Master in the third round. Bailey also amassed three points, with each win being an overwhelming victory. Warner scored a 2.5 with two wins and one draw, defeating opponents his opponents who on average were rated 300 points higher than himself. Grant amassed two points after many extremely close matches.

Overall, the ABCF counts this tournament as a success, with special thanks going to Mckala Fleming and Island Academy International for graciously providing a venue for the players to compete.