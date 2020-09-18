Antiguan chef showcases saltfish and ducana on US TV

Spread the love













The rich flavours of Antigua and Barbuda’s cuisine were showcased before a diverse New York audience recently when Antiguan chef Claude Lewis appeared on the WPIX 11 Morning News show.

During a segment on Caribbean food, Chef Claude whipped up mouth-watering saltfish fritters, antroba and ducana as the traditional breakfast from his homeland.

He showed viewers how to prepare the meal, and shared his memories of growing up in Antigua and Barbuda. The four-minute segment was aired throughout the tri-state area, offering exposure to millions of viewers of the popular morning programme.

Participation in the segment was organised through the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority’s US office.

“Antigua and Barbuda is home to some of the best cuisine in the Caribbean, and we wanted to share some of our local flavours and culture with persons residing in one of our key markets,” said Dean Fenton, the body’s US Director of Tourism.

“Having previous television experience, and sharing our same passion for Antigua and Barbuda, we knew Claude Lewis was the perfect fit to represent our twin island nation. We look forward to welcoming new visitors, eager to taste our exciting cuisine first-hand,” he added.

Lewis, born to two Antigua and Barbuda immigrants, is an established chef in the US, having won Food Network’s popular Chopped series in 2019, and opening his own restaurant ‘Freetown Road’ earlier this year.

Based in Jersey City, New Jersey, the restaurant features a daily menu that introduces diners to Antiguan and Barbudan cuisine. The restaurant doubles as a pantry, and also serves as a soup kitchen twice a week to feed the homeless.