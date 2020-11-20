Antiguan celebrates series of professional successes in Africa

Spread the love













An Antiguan author and finance professional is continuing to make waves in Africa – a decade after leaving his homeland for the bright lights of Nairobi in Kenya.

Robert Belle, from Cassada Gardens, has seen a string of successes in recent months including a top industry nod for his company Smip Consultancy, which offers services such as financial management and tax consultation.

Earlier this year, Belle was named a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants’ (ACCA) Global SME Forum. The prestigious appointment is by invitation only and an opportunity comes just once every 10 years.

He is now celebrating being featured in ACCA Global’s ‘Responsible SMP Pacesetters’ report as one of 40 small-medium accounting practices that have proven to be “a powerful force of public good”.

“The report discusses how important and impressively broad the role of small and medium-sized practices is in supporting the small business sector, charities, community organisations and NGOs, and also showcases how SMPs are fostering financial inclusion and literacy, championing social inclusion and advocating sustainability within the small business sector,” Belle told Observer.

He was also unanimously nominated and appointed chairman of ACCA Kenya’s forum for SMEs, as well as being named ACCA Kenya Brand Advocate 2020.

Belle flies the flag for his homeland as a transformational speaker and writer too. His book ‘Blow the Lid Off!’, which offers advice to people who feel stuck in their career, was released to critical acclaim.