Antiguan boxer advances to London championships finals

Antiguan Alston Ryan has won his semi-final bout at the Senior Development Championships in London in the lightweight category sponsored by the British Amateur Association by defeating Shea Field in an unanimous decision. Ryan showed his skill and determination by outwitting the clever Shea Field in Sunday’s bout.

His next opponent in the finals is the defending champion Levi Kinsiona from Steel City.

Speaking after the bout, Alston said that his hard work is paying off as he would train two and sometimes three times a day. He also thanks the coach of the Cobra Gym here in Antigua, his father, John Ryan, for his grounding and work ethic.

Alston is also in high praise of the coaching staff at Repton Gym, especially Omer “Lionel” Ergin who is also a trainer at the gym.

Alston in looking ahead to this weekend’s final and is confident that he can defeat the defending champion.

Former World Light Middleweight Champion Maurice Hope who trained out of Repton Gym, sees Alston as a potential candidate for reaching the medal stages at the Commonwealth Games in Australia in 2018.

Meanwhile, team Antigua/Barbuda continue to train and prepare for the premier boxing tournament in the region; the Caribbean Boxing Championships, to be held in St. Lucia in December.