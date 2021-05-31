Antiguan basketballer signs with US College

Spread the love













Both Simon and James were all smiles while signing their contracts (Photo contribution Football Profile 268)

Footballer Jhaiquan Browne (Photo contribution Old Road FC)

By Carlena Knight

Antiguan youth basketballer Jabari Williams has committed to Garden City Community College in Garden City, Kansas.

The announcement was made over the weekend by William’s current school Calusa Preparatory School via Twitter.

The 6’11’ senior was a big factor in helping their team reach the SIAA State Final Four.

Williams before playing his final high school year for the Florida based school, attended Schoolhouse Preparatory where he led them to a 20-9 record.

Locally, he attended the Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) and played for the Ottos Coolers basketball team in the local league.

News of his commitment, comes just a few days after Old Road Football Club would have announced that one of their players was recalled by the LA Galaxy 11.

Jhaiquan Browne Captain of Minnesota Thunder Academy NPL was recalled by the Los Angeles football team after phase 2 of Try Outs. He will now be sent to the Toyota Soccer Complex in Torrance California.

Two other youth players from the same club, also received some attention from professional clubs as both midfielders Calique Simon and Blaivon James have been offered contracts by Mexican club Zimapan Mineros FC.

Both players travelled to Mexico in April for tryouts.