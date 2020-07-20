Antiguan basketballer Jabari Williams transferring to Calusa Prep

Spread the love













Former Schoolhouse Prep (FL) class of 2021 big, Jabari Williams, will transfer and play his senior season at the newly revived Calusa Prep (FL).

“I decided to transfer because I already had a relationship with the head coach [Anthony Concepcion] at Calusa Prep,” Williams states. “He was my assistant coach at Schoolhouse last year.”

The 6-foot-11 Antiguan power forward’s ability to take control of the paint helped lead the Wolfpack to a 20-9 record, and a Class 2A State Semi-Final appearance. One of his top performances included an 11 point and six rebound outing in an 82-40 win against LaSalle.

Williams looks to add his “defensive presence,” along with some of the offensive moves he has been working on like “one and two dribble moves.”

As far as personal goals go, the class of 2021 big looks to capture a state championship, get recruited by more division one schools, and be one of the top players in Florida.

He’s already began achieving some of these goals, already holding a division-one offer from Stony Brook, while also maintaining interest from schools such as Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), St. Mary’s University (SMU), and Illinois State.

With the addition of Williams and the hiring of coach Anthony Concepcion, Calusa Prep looks to become a Florida powerhouse once again. (305 sports)